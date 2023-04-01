Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter is day-to-day with a bone bruise and muscle strain in his left knee.
He sat out Friday's 124-107 loss at Brooklyn and will miss Sunday's home game against Dallas, the team confirmed Saturday.
Hunter, 25, did not play against the Nets due to swelling in the knee. An MRI on Saturday revealed the extent of his injury.
He is averaging 15.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 65 games (all starts) in his fourth season with the Hawks (38-39).
--Field Level Media
