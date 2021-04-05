Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter had a non-surgical procedure on his sore right knee Monday.
The procedure was performed at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex and Hunter will return to activity later this week, the team announced.
Hunter, 23, has missed the Hawks' last six games and has only appeared in two contests since Jan. 29.
He is averaging 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 20 games (18 starts) this season.
A first-round pick (fourth overall) in 2019, Hunter averaged 12.3 points and 4.5 rebounds in 63 games (62 starts) during his rookie season in 2019-20.
--Field Level Media
