NBA: Playoffs-Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks

May 23, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates a three-point basket against the New York Knicks during the second half in game one in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Seth Wenig/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

 Seth Wenig

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee.

"Hunter will miss the remainder of the postseason and is expected to make a full recovery in advance of training camp," the Hawks said in a statement.

The Hawks announced last week that Hunter would require surgery.

Hunter started all five games of Atlanta's first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, but began to experience swelling in his knee ahead of Game 1 against Philadelphia in the conference semifinal.

He had arthroscopic surgery plus a nonsurgical procedure on the same knee during the regular season and missed three months of action because of discomfort and swelling.

The fourth overall draft pick in 2019 out of Virginia, Hunter played just 23 games (19 starts) in his second NBA season and posted averages of 15.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest while shooting 48.4 percent from the field.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.