Jan 12, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) drives against Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) during the third quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) poses for a photo during Hawks media day. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 23, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) poses for a photo during Hawks media day. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday exercised the fourth-year contract option on Onyeka Okongwu and the third-year option on Jalen Johnson, both of which will take effect for the 2023-24 season.
The team did not announce financial terms of the contracts.
The Hawks selected Okongwu, 21, with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The 6-foot-8 center averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 assists over 20.7 minutes in 48 games (six starts) last season.
As a rookie in 2020-21, Okongwu averaged 4.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 50 games (four starts).
Johnson, picked No. 20 in the 2021 draft, came off the bench in 22 games last season for the Hawks, averaging 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.5 minutes.
A 6-foot-9 center, the 20-year-old Johnson also started 21 games last season for the College Park Skyhawks of the NBA G League and averaged 21.0 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals.
Atlanta opens the season at home on Oct. 19 against the Houston Rockets.
