Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dribbles against Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) on the free throw line against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan reacts to the action against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) collide in the lane during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra reacts on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Lou Williams (6) shoots as he falls against Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes past Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) to score a basket during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) reacts with guard Trae Young (11) after making a three point shot against the Miami Heat during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots behind Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shown during pregame introductions prior to the game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The National Anthem is performed from a balcony above the court prior to the game between the Miami Heat against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heat during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Duncan Robinson (55) is fouled while shooting by Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball in front of Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) works against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) guard Gabe Vincent (2) dribbles against the during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) dribbles against the defense of Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The shoes of Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) on the floor during the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) passes the ball in front of Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 21, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) and Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) reach for the opening tip off during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Trae Young scored 28 points and Kevin Huerter added 21 and the Atlanta Hawks hung on to beat the visiting Miami Heat 110-108 on Friday and extend their winning streak to three games.
Atlanta nearly blew an 18-point second half lead when the Heat made six 3s in the final quarter and pulled to within a point in the final minute.
Miami's Jimmy Butler missed an open layup on a lob with 22.8 seconds left that would have given Miami the lead. After Young made one of two free throws with 10.7 seconds remaining, Butler missed a 3-pointer from the corner with 5.4 seconds left that would have won the game. Miami's Max Strus grabbed the rebound but was falling away and his desperation follow-up shot wasn't close.
Young had four 3-pointers and Huerter knocked down five from distance. John Collins had 15 points and seven rebounds and De'Andre Hunter added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Miami was led by Bam Adebayo with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists and Duncan Robinson with 19, including five 3s. Buter had 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Miami has won two of three meetings with Atlanta.
After leading 31-30 at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks found their shooting touch and led by as many as 14 points. Atlanta shot 59.5 percent in the first half and got 16 points from Young to lead 60-51 at the break.
Miami was more intense on defense to open the second half and cut the lead to four points on a 3-pointer by Butler at 7:17. But the Hawks responded with an 11-2 run to re-establish a 13-point lead at 77-64. Atlanta took an 88-74 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Heat played without second-leading scorer Tyler Herro (health and safety protocols) and Kyle Lowry (personal). The Hawks were without Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) and Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness).
The Hawks play again on Sunday at Charlotte. Miami returns home to start a three-game homestand on Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
