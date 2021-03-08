Atlanta Hawks forward/guard Cam Reddish underwent a non-surgical procedure on his injured right Achilles, the team announced.
The Hawks said Reddish was placed in a walking boot and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.
The 21-year-old Reddish missed the last six games prior to the All-Star break due to the sore Achilles.
Reddish is averaging 11.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 26 games (21 starts) during his second NBA season.
--Field Level Media
