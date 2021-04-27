The Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish, right, draws a foul as he attacks the rim against the Brooklyn Nets' Reggie Perry and Bruce Brown during the first half at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.
The Atlanta Hawks' Cam Reddish, right, draws a foul as he attacks the rim against the Brooklyn Nets' Reggie Perry (0) and Bruce Brown during the first half at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The Nets won, 132-128, in overtime. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

 Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images North America/TNS

Atlanta Hawks swingman Cam Reddish is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with soreness in his right Achilles.

The second-year player has been sidelined since Feb. 21. The Hawks updated his status on Tuesday.

"(He) has progressed to running and dynamic foot contacts every other day, and capacity building strength work four to five days a week," the team said in a press release. "He will be reviewed the week of May 16 and his status will be updated as appropriate."

May 16 is the final day of the regular season for Atlanta (34-28), which entered Tuesday in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Reddish averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 28.8 minutes in 26 games (21 starts) before the injury.

The 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft averaged 10.5 points and 3.7 boards in 58 games (34 starts) as a rookie in 2019-20.

