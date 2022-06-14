Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and forward Jalen Johnson are both expected to make full recoveries from their respective knee injuries, the team announced Tuesday.

Bogdanovic, 29, had surgery on his right patella tendon after the season to address knee inflammation.

Johnson, 20, underwent a non-surgical procedure on his left knee after the season to address tendinitis.

The Hawks' season ended on April 26 with a 4-1 series loss to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Bogdanovich started 27 of his 63 games in the 2021-22 regular season and averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Johnson, the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, appeared in 22 games off the Atlanta bench as a rookie and averaged 2.4 points and 5.5 minutes.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In