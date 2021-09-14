Class of 2022 forward Chisom Okpara committed to Harvard, choosing the Ivy League institution over several high-major programs.
Okpara is currently the nation's No. 130 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but he ranked inside the top 100 a month ago.
The three-star recruit chose the Crimson over five other finalists: Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Washington. Several Big East programs and Ole Miss also offered him a scholarship.
"I just really connected well with coach (Tommy) Amaker and the whole coaching staff," Okpara told 247 on Monday. "They also play with a high quality depth of players that are like me. They had high major Division I offers (who) went to Harvard. I just feel like it was the No. 1 best spot for me to play and let me learn a lot."
Amaker also signed four three-star recruits for Harvard's Class of 2021, earning a national ranking of No. 51, unusually high for a mid-major conference known more for its academics than its basketball.
Okpara is listed at 6-foot-7, 220 pounds and will play his senior year of high school at La Lumiere School in Indiana.
--Field Level Media
