Harrison Ingram saved the day with seven points in the final 59 seconds of regulation, then ignited a burst in overtime as Stanford survived a scare from visiting Dartmouth for an 89-78 nonconference victory Thursday night.
Jaiden Delaire scored 22 points, Brandon Angel 18 and Ingram 13 as the Cardinal (6-3) rallied from a 12-point, second-half deficit to win a second straight.
Taurus Samuels tied Delaire for game-high scoring honors with 22 points and Brendan Barry chipped in with 20 for the Big Green (3-6), which was seeking their first victory over Stanford in five all-time meetings.
Tipping off a three-game West Coast swing, Dartmouth appeared on the verge of snapping a four-game losing streak when Aaryn Rai's layup gave the visitors a 74-67 lead with just 1:16 remaining in regulation.
But Ingram scored the final seven points -- a jumper with 59 seconds left, a 3-pointer after Michael O'Connell's steal with 40 seconds to go and a buzzer-beating left-handed layup that produced a 74-74 tie.
The Cardinal outscored the Big Green 15-4 in the extra session. Ingram had the first hoop just 18 seconds into the period. Noah Taitz's 3-pointer and eight points, including two dunks, by Angel allowed Stanford to pull away.
James Keefe grabbed a game-high nine rebounds to complement 12 points for Stanford, which improved to 6-0 at home this season.
Ryan Cornish came off the bench for 16 points and Garrison Wade added 10 for Dartmouth, which outscored the hosts 30-18 on 3-pointers. Barry accounted for five of the Big Green 3s in 11 attempts.
Dartmouth led for most of regulation after five first-half 3-pointers helped produce a 44-33 advantage at the break.
The Big Green's biggest lead was 12 in the first minute of the second half before Stanford chipped away, eventually going ahead 63-62 on a layup by Ingram with 4:31 remaining.
Dartmouth made one more push, with 3-pointers by Barry and Samuels helping create the seven-point lead Ingram single-handedly erased in the final minute.
