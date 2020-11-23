Sharpshooting swingman Joe Harris is returning to the Brooklyn Nets on a multi-year contract.
While the team did not disclose terms of the pact, multiple media reports said it is a four-year, $75 million deal.
"From the moment he arrived in Brooklyn, Joe has epitomized what it means to be a Net," general manager Sean Marks said in a team statement. "On the court, Joe has improved every season, and he's worked diligently over the past four years to become a core member of our team. He is an excellent teammate, and his approach to the game, along with his character, have had a positive impact on all facets of the organization."
Harris, 29, enjoyed arguably his best NBA season in 2019-20. He produced career highs in scoring average (14.5 points per game) and rebounds (4.3). One season earlier, Harris led the NBA in 3-point shooting success at 47.4 percent.
With the Nets, he has shot 43.0 percent from 3-point range. He trails only Drazen Petrovic (43.7 percent) on the franchise's all-time list in that category.
His career 42.6 3-point field goal percentage is the fifth-highest among active players and the 12th-highest in league history.
A second-round draft pick of the Cavaliers in 2014 out of Virginia, Harris spent two years as a little-used reserve in Cleveland. The Cavaliers traded him in January 2016 to the Orlando Magic, who immediately waived him. Harris signed with Brooklyn in July 2016, and he became a regular starter for the Nets in 2018-19.
