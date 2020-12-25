Three days after their season opener was postponed because the Rockets didn't have enough players, Houston expects to have nine players -- one more than the league minimum -- Saturday in Portland, enabling the team to start its NBA season.
The Rockets reported Friday afternoon that six players will be unavailable Saturday: Three players as "not with team, self-isolating," and three more as out for "health and safety protocols" related to the coronavirus.
Notably, Rockets star James Harden was not listed on the daily injury report after reportedly testing negative a fourth time in as many days Friday. He is expected to start Saturday night against the Trail Blazers.
The Rockets will be without DeMarcus Cousins, Eric Gordon, and Jason Jones, who were listed as "health and safety protocols."
And John Wall, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Ben McLemore were listed as "not with team -- self isolating."
According to league rules, players who miss games due to COVID-19 violations will lose one game's salary.
With their remaining roster, the Rockets are scheduled for a 10 p.m. ET tipoff to the season Saturday, against a Portland team anxious to rebound from an embarrassing 20-point season-opening loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
