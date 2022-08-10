Nashville SC star Hany Mukhtar delivered the decisive walk-off kick as the MLS All-Stars defeated the Liga MX All-Stars 3-2 in the MLS Skills Challenge at Saint Paul, Minn.
Mukhtar hit the crossbar from 40 yards out just before time ran out to give the MLS the triumph.
"Honestly, I'm not usually doing crossbar challenge," Mukhtar said afterward. "I'm usually doing more shooting, finishing. That's more my thing, but it's cool to join here."
The MLS also scored victories in the Shooting Challenge and the Touch Challenge. Houston Dynamo's Hector Herrera put together a 65-point round to lead MLS in the shooting competition.
Liga MX recorded wins in the Cross and Valley Challenge and Passing Challenge.
The All-Star Game between the two sides is Wednesday night in Saint Paul.
--Field Level Media
