Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died. She was 94.
According to the International Tennis Hall of Fame, she died in her sleep Tuesday at Naples, Fla.
She was known as Shirley Fry during a career that saw her complete the career Grand Slam in singles and also win 12 Grand Slam women's doubles titles and one Grand Slam mixed doubles crown.
Fry is one of 10 women to win all four major singles titles.
Fry won the French Open in 1951, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 1956 and the Australian Open in 1957.
In 1956, Fry reached No. 1 in the world in the rankings.
She retired in 1957 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1970.
