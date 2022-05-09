Montreal Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault is recovering from surgery on his right wrist.

The team announced Monday that the surgery was performed Friday by Dr. Robert Hotchkiss at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Montembeault, 25, is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp in September.

He was 8-18-6 with one shutout, a 3.77 goals-against average and a .891 save percentage in his first season with the Canadiens in 2021-22.

Montreal selected the Quebec native off waivers from the Florida Panthers in October.

He was 9-8-3 with a 3.20 GAA and an .892 save percentage in parts of two seasons with Florida, who drafted him in the third round in 2015.

