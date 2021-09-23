Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who underwent knee surgery in July, failed his physical Thursday and will likely miss the remainder of training camp.
Price is expected to be ready for Montreal's season opener against Toronto on Oct. 13.
Price was among five players who failed their physical, joining forwards Mike Hoffman (lower body), Paul Byron (hip) and Joel Teasdale (knee), and defenseman Josh Brook (knee).
Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Hoffmann could miss the start of the season.
Price, 34, had knee surgery on July 23 in New York, following the Canadiens' run to the Stanley Cup Final. In the postseason, he was 13-9 with a 2.28 goals-against average, a .924 save percentage and a shutout. He played in just 25 regular season games in 2020-21, missing time with a concussion and a lower body injury.
Hoffman had 36 points (17 goals, 19 assists) in 52 games last season with St. Louis. The left winger signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Habs in the offseason. He was injured skating before arriving in Montreal but won't require surgery.
Byron underwent hip surgery in July and is expected to be out until December.
Blueliner Joel Edmundson is day-to-day, and Brendan Gallagher has missed the outset of camp for family reasons and is expected to report later.
--Field Level Media
