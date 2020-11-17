Golfer Bill Haas tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from this week's PGA Tour event in Georgia.
"It's obviously disappointing news to receive, but my focus is now on recovery and ensuring the health and well-being of my family," Haas said in a statement released Tuesday by the PGA Tour.
The RSM Classic begins Thursday at the Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside curse on St. Simon's Island, Ga.
Haas, 38, is in self-isolation and following CDC guidelines, according to the PGA Tour.
A six-time winner on the PGA Tour, Haas tied for 35th at The RSM Classic last year at 8 under. Tyler Duncan is the defending champion.
--Field Level Media
