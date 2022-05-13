May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) celebrates after a three-run home run with right fielder Wil Myers (5) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) hits a three-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Taylor Rogers (17) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) and center fielder Trent Grisham (2) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) celebrates after scoring with shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Robinson Cano (24) congratulates catcher Austin Nola (26) and designated hitter Luke Voit (45) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth/ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) throws a runner out aft first against the Atlanta Braves in the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers (5) and left fielder Jurickson Profar (10) and center fielder Trent Grisham (2) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) after a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) celebrates after a three-run home run with right fielder Wil Myers (5) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with first baseman Matt Olson (28) after a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) celebrates after a three-run home run with third baseman Manny Machado (13) against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) celebrates after a three-run home run with center fielder Jose Azocar (28) against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates in the dugout after a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates with third base coach Ron Washington (37) after a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers (5) drops a fly ball against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jose Azocar (28) talks to Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers (5) celebrate after a home run with third baseman Manny Machado (13) against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) celebrates after a single against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws his bat after a three-run home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers (5) drops a fly ball against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after a double behind San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres bench coach Ryan Christenson (20) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres right fielder Wil Myers (5) celebrate after a home run with catcher Austin Nola (26) against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) celebrates after a home run with center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) celebrates after a home run with center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) hits a single against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres center fielder Jose Azocar (28) hits a run-scoring sacrifice fly against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) celebrates after a home run against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter William Contreras (24) celebrates after a home run with shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) against the San Diego Padres in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) celebrates with second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) celebrates with first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) after scoring against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) tags out Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) at the plate in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) tags out Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) at the plate in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (26) tags out Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) at the plate in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Travis Demeritte (48) rounds third against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) in the field against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish (11) throws against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) celebrates after a three-run home run with right fielder Wil Myers (5) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Ha-Seong Kim hit a three-run homer to help the visiting San Diego Padres rally for an 11-6 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday in the opener of a three-game series.
The Braves scored four times in the sixth inning to take a 6-4 lead, but Kim belted a 2-0 fastball from reliever Will Smith in the seventh to put the Padres back on top. San Diego put it away with four runs in the ninth, three of those coming on pinch-hit double by Trent Grisham.
Kim was 3-for-5 with three RBI, three runs scored and his fourth home run to spark a 16-hit attack, which included three hits each from Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers. Manny Machado saw his seven-game hitting streak end, but he extended his on-base streak to 22 games with a walk.
The winning pitcher was Luis Garcia (1-2), who tossed one scoreless inning. Taylor Rogers got four outs for his 13th save.
Smith (0-1) took the loss after yielding three runs in his lone inning.
Neither starter was involved in the decision. Atlanta's Max Fried allowed four runs on nine hits, a season-high two walks and six strikeouts in six innings. San Diego's Yu Darvish pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on nine hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
San Diego took a 1-0 lead in the third inning on Jose Azocar's sacrifice fly.
The Braves got the run back in the bottom of the third on a 417-foot solo homer by William Contreras, his fourth.
The Padres scored twice in the fifth on Hosmer's bases-loaded single. The Braves intentionally walked Manny Machado to face Hosmer, who produced his 22nd and 23rd RBIs.
Atlanta cut the deficit to 3-2 on Dansby Swanson's RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Padres made it 4-2 on Myers' solo homer, his first of the year, in the sixth.
The Braves responded in the bottom of sixth with two outs. Ozzie Albies doubled and scored when Myers misplayed Adam Duvall's fly to right field for a single. Dansby Swanson completed the rally with a three-run homer off Robert Suarez, his third, to put Atlanta ahead 6-4.
