Gyasi Zardes scored a hat trick, the Colorado Rapids scored three goals in nine minutes of the first half, and after a 90-minute weather day, managed to hold on for a 4-3 win over Minnesota United Saturday night in Commerce City, Colo.
The Rapids (8-9-6, 30 points) earned points for the fifth time in six MLS matches, gathering themselves after Abu Danladi sneaked in a bouncing set piece in the fourth minute for Minnesota.
Colorado tied it at 1 on Zardes' first goal, coming in the seventh minute when he put in the rebound of a save mishandled by Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Diego Rubio shot the ball from distance for the Rapids.
Rubio was in the right spot for a header that beat St. Clair off Keegan Rosenberry's throw-in in the 11th minute, giving Colorado a 2-1 lead.
Four minutes later, they made it 3-1 when Michael Barrios fed Zardes for his second goal.
Minnesota (10-9-5, 35 points) got one back with Luis Amarilla's goal from a difficult angle off to the side of the net in the 43rd minute.
At halftime, threatening skies led to a lightning delay, and it was 90 minutes after halftime before the two teams took the pitch again.
Zardes scored in the 61st minute, set up by Rubio again with a shot St. Clair could not gather in, and that was all the Rapids needed to keep Minnesota United from a comeback.
Minnesota made it a one-goal game again in the 81st minute, Brent Kallman coming across behind the activity in the box to head in a corner kick. But the visitors could not find an equalizer before full time.
The two teams have split their two meetings this season, but Minnesota's seven-game unbeaten streak came to an end. Minnesota is in fourth place in the Western Conference.
