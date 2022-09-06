wire Guy Morriss, ex-Kentucky and Baylor coach, dies at 71 Field Level Media Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Former Kentucky and Baylor head football coach Guy Morriss died Tuesday after a battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was 71.A second-round draft pick in 1973, Morriss also played center for 15 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles (1973-83) and New England Patriots (1984-87). He started 173 of his 217 career games.He coached at Kentucky from 2001-02 and at Baylor from 2003-07, compiling a 9-14 record with the Wildcats and an 18-40 mark with the Bears.Morriss also worked as an offensive line coach with the Patriots (1988-89) and Arizona Cardinals (1994) in the NFL, as well as at Valdosta State, Mississippi State and Kentucky State.He was the head coach at Texas A&M-Commerce from 2009-12.--Field Level Media Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Read Kickoff '22 Now View the e-Edition Search the MDJ's archives Never miss important local news from the MDJ Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MDJ News Updates Select All / None Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Chattahoochee River sees large Labor Day crowd before rain moves in Temple Kol Emeth celebrates 10th Noshfest Kennesaw man arrested Aug. 26, accused of aggravated assault Eastminster Presbyterian celebrates 50 years "Record-setting crowd" attends 36th annual Art in the Park in Marietta Square
