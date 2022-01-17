UCF coach Gus Malzahn announced Monday that his wife, Kristi, has been hospitalized with an infection.

He did not reveal the nature of her infection.

"We appreciate and thank all those who have offered prayers and support and ask that you continue to pray for her recovery," Gus Malzahn said, in part, through a statement released by UCF.

The Malzahns have been married for 33 years.

Gus Malzahn led UCF to a 9-4 record and a berth to the Gasparilla Bowl in his first season in Orlando. He previously was the head coach at Auburn for eight seasons (2013-20).

--Field Level Media

