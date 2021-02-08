Lightweight fighter Guram Kutateladze announced Monday that he underwent knee surgery and will miss UFC Fight Night on March 13.

Kutateladze, who sustained a torn left meniscus, made the announcement on social media. He was scheduled to fight Don Madge.

Kutateladze (12-2, 1-0 UFC) extended his winning streak to nine bouts with a win over Mateusz Gamrot in October, the Georgian's UFC debut.

South Africa's Madge (9-3, 2-0) awaits a replacement opponent for the fight. Madge would be fighting for the first time since September 2019.

--Field Level Media

