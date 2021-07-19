Guatemala scored in the 77th minute to salvage a tie with Trinidad and Tobago in their Gold Cup Group A finale on Sunday night in Frisco, Texas.
Neither team recorded a win in group play, and neither will advance in the tournament.
Gerardo Gordillo scored the tying goal for Guatemala (0-1-2, 1 point), after Reon Moore's goal 12 minutes into the game gave Trinidad and Tobago (0-2-1, two points) the early lead.
Guatemala goalkeeper Alessandro Navarro made three saves, and Marvin Phillip recorded two stops for Trinidad and Tobago.
--Field Level Media
