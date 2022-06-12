Cal Quantrill gave up one run over six innings and Jose Ramirez drove in three runs as the Cleveland Guardians rolled to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
Quantrill (4-3, 3.38) allowed one run and two walks with four strikeouts as he pitched at least six innings in his ninth-consecutive start. The only run he allowed came to the second batter of the game when Oakland's Ramon Laureano hit a home run.
The Guardians won three of four games to take their fourth-consecutive series, while winning for the 10th time in their last 13 games.
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 11th save.
The Guardians jumped on Cole Irvin (2-3) for three runs in the first to take the lead for good. Myles Straw and Amed Rosario scored on a double by Jose Ramirez. Owen Miller's RBI single scored Ramirez for a 3-1 Cleveland advantage.
The Guardians added two more runs in the sixth for a 5-1 lead. Straw singled and came home on a Rosario double. With two outs, Oakland manager Mark Kotsay intentionally walked Miller to set up a lefty-lefty matchup with Josh Naylor, who singled to drive in Rosario.
Cleveland added an insurance run in the seventh when Austin Hedges scored on a fielder's choice by Ramirez for a 6-1 advantage. Ramirez now has 59 RBIs on the season.
Oakland's Christian Bethancourt and Seth Brown hit back-to-back home runs in the eighth to narrow the deficit to 6-3.
Bethancourt added a double and his fourth home run, going 9-for-17 in the series with three home runs and five RBIs. Brown also had three home runs in the series with eight on the season.
Irvin pitched 5 2/3 innings and surrendered six hits, five runs (four earned) and one walk. He struck out three
Naylor and Quantrill narrowly avoided a collision in the infield on a popup by Sean Murphy in the sixth. Naylor somersaulted after catching the ball and Quantrill ended up on his knees.
