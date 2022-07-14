Cleveland Guardians right-hander Aaron Civale has been placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a sprained right wrist.

Civale exited Wednesday night's 2-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox after just one inning. He had been dealing with the injury for quite some time, manager Terry Francona said.

Civale is headed to the injured list for the second time this season. The 27-year-old is 2-5 with a 6.17 ERA in 12 starts in 2022.

He owns a 21-20 record with a 4.18 ERA in 55 career starts with Cleveland.

Also on Thursday, the Guardians selected the contract of left-hander Tanner Tully from Triple-A Columbus.

Tully, 27, made two relief appearances with Cleveland this season without registering a decision. He allowed four runs on seven hits and walked five batters in five innings.

--Field Level Media

