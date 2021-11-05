Sorry, an error occurred.
The Cleveland Guardians picked up the $12 million option on third baseman Jose Ramirez for the 2022 season on Friday.
The team also declined next season's $7 million option on catcher Roberto Perez and named Chris Valaika as its hitting coach.
Ramirez, 29, made his third All-Star team in 2021 and batted .266 with 36 homers, 103 RBIs and 27 stolen bases in 152 games.
He signed a four-year, $26 million contract with Cleveland to take effect in the 2018 season. The team also holds a $13 million option for 2023.
Through nine seasons with Cleveland, Ramirez has batted .278 with 163 home runs, 540 RBIs and 154 steals in 980 games. He also made the All-Star teams in 2017 and 2018.
Perez, 32, batted .149 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 44 games last season.
He hit .206 with 53 homers and 184 RBIs in 490 career games in eight seasons with Cleveland.
Valaika, 36, served as the assistant hitting coach last season with the Chicago Cubs.
--Field Level Media
