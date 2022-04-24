Cleveland Guardians rookie left fielder Steven Kwan exited Sunday's game against the New York Yankees with right hamstring tightness.

Kwan was replaced by Ernie Clement after his second at-bat in the third inning and was 0-for-2. He is batting .341 (15-for-44) with no homers and seven RBIs this season.

On Saturday, Kwan crashed into the video board in front of the left field fence trying to catch a flyball by Isiah Kiner-Falefa that went over his head for a game-tying double in the ninth inning.

After crashing into the fence, fans in the left-field seats began yelling at him and center fielder Myles Straw scaled the fence to confront the fans for heckling Kwan when he was being attended to.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In