Oscar Gonzalez hit his first career home run and Andres Gimenez hit a go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning as the visiting Cleveland Guardians pulled out a 5-3 victory Sunday over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Richie Palacios had a game-tying RBI double in the eighth inning, while Southern California native Shane Bieber pitched into the seventh inning in his first career start at Dodger Stadium.
Freddie Freeman hit a home run for the Dodgers and left-hander Andrew Heaney gave up just one earned run over five innings after spending two months on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.
Cleveland improved to 5-1 on its nine-game, three-city road trip that continues Tuesday at Minnesota. The Guardians won their sixth consecutive series.
The Guardians took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Austin Hedges, but the Dodgers got even in their half of the second on Gavin Lux's two-out RBI double. They pushed ahead 2-1 in the third on Freeman's homer, his sixth and second since May 27 (21 games).
The Guardians tied it 2-2 in the sixth when Gonzalez hit a home run off Heaney, his first in 22 career games.
A Gimenez throwing error gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the seventh before Cleveland tied it in the eighth on a two-out, pinch-hit double by Palacios against right-hander Daniel Hudson.
With the bases loaded in the ninth against Dodgers right-hander Craig Kimbrel, the Guardians went ahead 4-3 on Gimenez's single to center before Ernie Clement added a sacrifice fly for the second run of the inning.
Heaney gave up five hits with one walk and seven strikeouts, landing a roster spot after leadoff man Mookie Betts went on the IL with a cracked right rib. Kimbrel (0-3) gave up the two runs in the ninth on two hits and two walks.
Bieber gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings with one walk and nine strikeouts. Eli Morgan (3-2) did not give up a run over 1 2/3 innings, while Emmanuel Clase pitched the ninth for his 15th save.
Cleveland's Jose Ramirez missed his second consecutive game with a sore right thumb, but is expected to return Tuesday.
