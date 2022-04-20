The Cleveland Guardians hung on for a 2-1 victory in the nightcap of a doubleheader sweep over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
Cleveland hammered the AL Central Division-leading White Sox in Game 1, 11-1.
The Guardians didn't waste any time jumping on Chicago in the first inning of the second game.
Back-to-back doubles by Steven Kwan and Jose Ramirez handed Cleveland a 1-0 lead. Ramirez's major-league leading 20th RBI of the season came on an 0-2 count. It was the 250th double of his career.
Gabriel Arias, called up for the day from Triple-A Columbus, got his first major league hit in the fourth inning. He moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on Oscar Mercado's double off the left-field wall for a 2-0 advantage.
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie lost his no-hitter and shutout on the same play. After walking the first two batters in the fifth, Danny Mendick doubled down the left-field line to drive in Reese McGuire. However, Kwan made a one-hop throw to catcher Bryan Lavastida, who tagged out Adam Engel.
Reliever Anthony Gose got out of the inning with Cleveland clinging to a 2-1 lead. Gose (1-0) earned the victory with 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief. He fanned all four batters he faced.
McKenzie, who struck out a franchise-record eight consecutive White Sox hitters on May 31, 2021, allowed one run on one hit in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked four.
Closer Emmanuel Clase earned his first save of the season with a scoreless ninth.
Losing pitcher Jimmy Lambert (0-2) allowed five hits, two runs and two walks in 3 2/3 innings. He struck out five batters.
Chicago third baseman Josh Harrison made a spectacular defensive play in the fifth inning. He made an over-the-shoulder catch while running with his back to the plate. After catching the ball, he had to leap over a sliding Andrew Vaughn to retire Ramirez.
An inning later while making a pitching change, White Sox manager Tony La Russa removed Harrison from the game with right shoulder soreness and replaced him with Jake Burger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.