The Cleveland Guardians rode a three-run fifth inning and a solid performance from starter Aaron Civale to nip the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Thursday.
Civale (1-2) pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed four earned runs, six hits and no walks. Civale struck out a season-high eight batters in the opener of a four-game set.
Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase earned his fifth save with a perfect ninth.
Civale got off to a shaky start, as the Guardians trailed 2-0 six pitches into the game. Bo Bichette singled with one out and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. sent a fastball over the left-field wall for a two-run home run. He now has seven home runs and 19 RBIs.
The Guardians knotted the score at 2-2 in the third inning. Rookie Steven Kwan, the reigning AL Rookie of the Month, blasted his first major league home run with Austin Hedges aboard.
Cleveland forged ahead 3-2 in the fourth. Franmil Reyes singled and moved to third on a hit-and-run single by Andres Gimenez. Reyes came home on a groundout by Amed Rosario.
The Guardians jumped on starter Jose Berrios (2-1) for three more runs in the fifth.
Hot-hitting Josh Naylor drove in Myles Straw with a two-out single down the left-field line. Reyes followed with a single to center to knock in Kwan and send Berrios to the showers. Reyes went 3-for-4 on the night and has five hits in his last two games.
Gimenez greeted reliever Casey Lawrence with a run-scoring double to drive in Naylor, making it 6-2.
The Blue Jays fought back with two runs in the sixth. Civale yielded a single to Bichette and hit Guerrero, and it came back to haunt him. With two outs, Zack Collins doubled to right field to make it 6-4.
The Blue Jays closed to within 6-5 in the seventh off reliever Nick Sandlin, as Alejandro Kirk led off the inning with his first home run of the season, a towering drive into the left-field bleachers.
Berrios pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed six earned runs, eight hits and one walk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.