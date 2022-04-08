Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant could return to the court before the NBA playoffs begin.

The Grizzlies upgraded Morant's status to questionable for Saturday's home game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant has sat out the past nine games with right knee soreness, dating to March 20.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant has increased his workload in the past week and progressed to five-on-five work.

The Grizzlies (55-25) had the luxury of being cautious with their star player because of their standing in the Western Conference. Memphis has locked up the conference's No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

After Saturday, the Grizzlies close their regular season Sunday with a home game against the Boston Celtics.

Morant, 22, made his first All-Star Game this season and has averaged 27.6 points, 6.7 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 56 games.

--Field Level Media

