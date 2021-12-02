Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) brings the ball up court during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) brings the ball up court during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Paul Watson (8) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala (33) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) and Memphis Grizzlies center Killian Tillie (35) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gabriel Deck (6) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) react during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (46) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Paul Watson (8) shoots against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies center Xavier Tillman (2) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski (17) dunks against Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) during the game at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) handles the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) fight for the ball during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 2, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; A view of the scoreboard after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a franchise record for points and the biggest winning margin in NBA history, 152-79 over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.
The previous NBA record for largest margin of victory was 68, by the Cleveland Cavaliers over the Miami Heat on Dec. 17, 1991.
Memphis' previous record for points was 144, set in January 2007 against the Golden State Warriors.
The Grizzlies stretched their winning streak to three. The Thunder have lost eight in a row and 10 of their past 11.
Memphis, which never trailed, started stretching the lead quickly. The Grizzlies jumped ahead by 18 in the first quarter, then 36 by halftime (72-36), thanks to a 29-8 run to end the half.
Just past the midpoint of the third quarter, the Grizzlies stretched their lead to 52. Memphis kept pouring it on, leading by as much as 78 (145-67).
The Grizzlies shot 62.5 percent from the field and 19 of 36 (52.8 percent) from behind the 3-point arc. Jackson was 9 of 11 overall and 6 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Nine players scored in double figures for Memphis, which played without leading scorer Ja Morant (knee).
The Grizzlies got 93 points from their bench, with De'Anthony Melton scoring 19, Santi Aldama 18 and John Konchar 17. Aldama also had 10 rebounds.
Melton was 8 of 10 from the floor and only one Grizzlies player shot less than 50 percent (Desmond Bane was 1 of 6). Tyus Jones had 10 points and nine assists.
Luguentz Dort led the Thunder with 15 points. Oklahoma City shot 32.9 percent and was just 11 of 38 (28.9 percent) on 3-point attempts. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was 0 of 7 from the floor.
Memphis scored 31 points off the Thunder's 20 turnovers and 82 points in the paint, shooting 41 of 55 inside.
The Grizzlies outrebounded Oklahoma City 53-26, outscoring the Thunder 22-2 on second-chance points.
Oklahoma City was without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was out due to concussion protocol.
