Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Wednesday.

Per ESPN, Morant is fully vaccinated and had his booster shot.

The third-year point guard has missed the last five games -- all Memphis wins -- with a sprained left knee.

Morant, 22, is averaging 24.1 points, 6.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 19 games this season.

The 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year has career marks of 19.2 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 149 games (all starts) since the Grizzlies drafted him No. 2 overall in 2019.

--Field Level Media

