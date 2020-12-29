Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is expected to miss three to five weeks with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain, the team announced on Tuesday.

Initial X-rays came back negative on Monday night, but an MRI exam on Tuesday confirmed the severity of the sprain.

Morant was injured in the second quarter of Monday's 116-111 overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets trying to block a shot.

On the way to the ground, Morant twisted his left ankle on the foot of Nets shooting guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot.

The second-year Memphis pro needed to be wheeled to the locker room, eventually missing the remainder of the contest.

Morant is averaging 26.3 points and 6.3 assists in three contests for the Grizzlies (1-2).

--Field Level Media

