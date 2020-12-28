Grizzlies guard Ja Morant exited Memphis' Monday game against the Brooklyn Nets with a left ankle sprain after getting injured in the second quarter at New York.
Morant got hurt trying to block a mid-range jumper by Brooklyn's Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot with 2:43 remaining in the half. He landed on Luwawu-Cabarrot's foot and immediately fell to the ground while getting called for a foul.
Morant was helped off the court and was then placed in a wheelchair to return to the locker room. The Grizzlies said he would not return to the game.
Before the injury, Morant scored seven points on 2-of-7 shooting in 13 minutes.
Morant entered the game averaging 36 points through the Grizzlies' first two games. He scored a career-high 44 in the season opener against the San Antonio Spurs.
--Field Level Media
