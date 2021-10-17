Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Memphis Grizzlies exercised their rookie contract option for star point guard Ja Morant on Saturday, tying him to the team through the 2022-23 season.
Morant, 22, was the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and was named Rookie of the Year in his first season.
In 130 games, all starts, over his first two seasons, Morant has averaged 18.4 points, 7.3 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 steals.
The Grizzlies also exercised their options for forward Brandon Clarke and guard Desmond Bane.
Clarke, 25, was taken 21st overall in the same draft as Morant. He has averaged 11.2 points and 5.8 rebounds in 117 career games (20 starts).
Bane, 23, was picked 30th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He started 17 of 68 games as a rookie, averaging 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get unlimited access to quality, locally-produced news.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.