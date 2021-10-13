Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sign up for our Email News Alerts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks will miss the first few weeks of the season due to a fractured left hand.
The Grizzlies said Brooks will be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks.
Brooks, 25, will continue to undergo treatment during the recovery period.
Brooks recently said he broke the hand in two places during an offseason practice.
Brooks has emerged as a key player on the Grizzlies and averaged a career-best 17.2 points in 67 games last season. He averaged 16.2 points in 73 contests the previous season.
Overall, Brooks has career averages of 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 240 games (214 starts) in four seasons with the Grizzlies.
Brooks was a second-round draft pick by the Houston Rockets in 2017 and immediately traded to the Grizzlies.
Brooks was a college star at Oregon. He was Pac-12 Player of the Year for the 2016-17 season and helped the Ducks reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in 2016 and the Final Four in 2017.
Memphis opens the season against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 20.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.