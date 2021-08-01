The Memphis Grizzlies declined the $13 million team option on forward Justise Winslow for the 2021-22 season, The Athletic reported Sunday.
The move makes the 25-year-old Winslow a free agent.
The NBA free agency period officially begins on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.
Winslow averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 26 games last season. He made just one postseason appearance for 3 minutes as the Grizzlies lost a first-round series to the Utah Jazz in five games.
Winslow spent his first 4 1/2 NBA seasons with the Miami Heat before being traded to Memphis in February 2020. He has career averages of 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 267 games (106 starts).
