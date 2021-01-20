The game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis was postponed Wednesday because of COVID-19 protocols within the Grizzlies, the NBA announced.

"Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Grizzlies, the team will not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled game against the Trail Blazers," the league said in a statement.

The Grizzlies (7-6) traveled to Portland to meet the Trail Blazers (8-6) with games scheduled for Wednesday and Friday. No announcement has been made about the status of Friday night's game.

--Field Level Media

