Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) rounds third base to score against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) rounds third base to score against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) and catcher William Contreras (24) react after defeating the Boston Red Sox in nine innings at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) scores against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) hands off the ball to relief pitcher Austin Davis (56) in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) hits a double to drive in a run against Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Brasier (70) in the eighth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) is congratulated after hitting a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) is congratulated after hitting a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kirby Yates (22) looks on as Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) hits a three run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) is congratulated by center fielder Michael Harris II (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) is congratulated after hitting a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez (63) in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec (29) hits a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) grounds out but drives in a run against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) is congratulated after hitting a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a three run home run against Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) is congratulated after hitting a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a three run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Reese McGuire (3) out at second base by Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) in the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta (37) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright (30) makes his way to the bullpen before the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Vaughn Grissom (18) reacts after hitting a two run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna added a sacrifice fly to help the Braves complete a two-game sweep over the Red Sox.
Kyle Wright (14-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits and striking out five in six innings. He rebounded from a four-homer, six-run performance in his last outing and also avenged a six-run effort in a 9-4 loss to Boston on May 10.
Tommy Pham crushed a three-run homer and Bobby Dalbec had two hits and two runs for the Red Sox, who have lost four in a row and six of their last seven games.
Atlanta opened the scoring after Austin Riley singled to lead off the fourth inning and Rosario worked a two-out walk from Nick Pivetta (8-9). Ozuna made Pivetta pay by depositing a 1-1 fastball over the wall in left-center field for his 20th homer of the season.
Dalbec scored on a double play to trim Boston's deficit in the fifth inning before Atlanta tacked on two more runs in the seventh.
Rookie Michael Harris II reached on an infield single before Grissom sent a first-pitch fastball from Darwinzon Hernandez over the Green Monster. The hit was the first in the career of the 21-year-old Grissom, who went 2-for-4 in his first game after being recalled from Double-A Mississippi earlier on Wednesday.
Dylan Lee relieved Wright and surrendered consecutive one-out singles before Pham sent a 2-2 fastball over the wall in center field. The homer was Pham's 14th of the season and third in as many games.
The Braves halted the momentum again in the eighth with Rosario's double to center plating Matt Olson, and Ozuna's sacrifice fly bringing home William Contreras.
Swanson provided insurance by plating Grissom with an RBI single in the ninth inning.
Pivetta took the loss after permitting three runs on five hits in six innings to fall to 0-4 in his last seven starts.
