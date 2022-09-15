From left to right: Managing Director of LIV Golf Majed Al Sorour and Greg Norman, LIV Golf commissioner acknowledge the crowd during the award presentation ceremony after the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on July 2, 2022, in North Plains, Oregon. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images/TNS)
Sep 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Greg Norman CEO of LIV Golf before the second round of the LIV Golf tournament at The International. Mandatory Credit: Richard Cashin-USA TODAY Sports
Richard Cashin
From left to right: Managing Director of LIV Golf Majed Al Sorour and Greg Norman, LIV Golf commissioner acknowledge the crowd during the award presentation ceremony after the LIV Golf Invitational - Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club on July 2, 2022, in North Plains, Oregon. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images/TNS)
LIV Golf Series CEO and commissioner Greg Norman said he's not interested in a truce with the PGA Tour, which he accused of trying to destroy the upstart series.
Norman made the comments in an interview with The Australian this week.
"This notion we're trying to destroy tours is not true. The PGA Tour is trying to destroy us, it's as simple as that," Norman told The Australian.
Further, Norman said he's done with outreach efforts with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan after being rebuffed several times.
"We have no interest in sitting down with them, to be honest with you, because our product is working," Norman said in the interview.
Financially backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, LIV has lured more than two dozen players from the PGA Tour, including Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau.
Norman said Wednesday that there's wide interest in LIV's television rights.
"We're talking to four different networks -- and live conversations where offers are being put on the table," Norman told ESPN 1000 Chicago. "Because (the networks) can see the value of our product, they can see what we're delivering."
On Thursday, however, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple and Amazon -- which have jumped into the sports business with rights to stream MLB and NFL games, respectively -- both said they are not interested in streaming LIV play.
LIV will hold its fifth event of its inaugural season this week near Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.