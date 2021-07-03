Duke appointed Grant Hill, who helped to lead the Blue Devils to two NCAA basketball tites, to its university board of trustees.

He is one of seven new members of the new board, and each will serve a six-year term. As the university's governing body, the board is responsible for the school's educational mission and fiscal policies.

Hill, now 48, played in 129 games over four seasons (1990-94) at Duke. During that time, he twice was named a consensus All-American and to the NCAA All-Tournament team. In his final two seasons, he averaged 18.0 and 17.4 points, respectively.

He went on to play 18 NBA seasons with four teams and was a seven-time All-Star. He was elected to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 2018.

Hill is a businessman, television analyst, part-owner of the Atlanta Hawks, a director on the NCAA board of governors and an officer of the NBA Retired Players Association. He will become the managing director of the USA Basketball Men's National Team after the Tokyo Olympics.

--Field Level Media

