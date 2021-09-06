Minnesota running back Mo Ibrahim will have season-ending surgery for a lower-leg injury sustained in last Thursday's season-opening loss to Ohio State.
Ibrahim left the game in the third quarter after rushing 30 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns. He later returned to the sideline wearing a walking boot.
The fifth-year senior earned third-team All-America honors in 2020 after rushing for 1,076 yards and 15 TDs for the Golden Gophers. He has 3,003 rushing yards and 33 TDs in his career at Minnesota.
His effort against the Buckeyes extended his school-record streak to nine consecutive games with 100-plus rushing yards.
Minnesota (0-1) plays host to Miami of Ohio (0-1) this Saturday.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.