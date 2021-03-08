Gonzaga remained where it has been all season -- No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 -- with Baylor returning to its familiar No. 2 spot in the latest basketball poll, released Monday.
Gonzaga (24-0) earned 61 of 63 first-place votes to stay at No. 1 for the 16th straight week. Should the Bulldogs remain No. 1 and go on to win the NCAA championship, they would be the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 to go wire to wire.
Baylor (21-1) captured the other two first-place votes and moved back to the second spot after one week at No. 3.
Last week's No. 2, Michigan (19-3), fell to No. 4 after losing to Illinois and Michigan State on the week. The Illini (20-6) moved up to No. 3. Iowa (20-7) remained No. 5, giving the Big Ten three teams in the top five for the fourth straight week.
Rounding out the top 10 were Alabama (21-6), Houston (21-3), Arkansas (21-5), Ohio State (18-8) and West Virginia (18-8).
Arkansas, with wins over South Carolina and Texas A&M on the week, climbed four spots to No. 8. The Razorbacks moved into the top 10 for the first time since the 1994-95 season.
Villanova (16-5) fell four places to No. 14 after dropping a 54-52 decision to Providence on Saturday and losing point guard Collin Gillespie to a season-ending knee injury.
Kansas (19-8), which fell out of the poll earlier this season, continued its climb back toward the top 10 and climbed two spots to No. 11, followed by Oklahoma State (18-7), Texas (17-7), Villanova and Florida State (15-5).
Taking the biggest tumble of the week was Oklahoma, losers of four games in a row. The Sooners (14-9) fell nine places from No. 16 to No. 25 after losses to Oklahoma State and Texas on the week.
Southern California (21-6) re-entered the poll at No. 24, with Wisconsin falling out.
--Field Level Media
