Gonzaga reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings Monday after extending its winning streak to 14 games.
The Bulldogs (21-2) jumped over No. 2 Auburn (23-2), which had its 19-game winning streak snapped last Tuesday in overtime against Arkansas.
Gonzaga, which began the season at No. 1, received 56 first-place votes and the Tigers received the other four.
No. 3 Arizona (22-2) and No. 4 Kentucky (21-5) both moved up one spot as Purdue (22-4) fell two slots to No. 5.
Kansas (20-4), Baylor (21-4), Providence (21-2), Duke (21-4) and Villanova (19-6) round out the top 10.
Providence hosts Villanova in a Big East showdown Tuesday night. The Wildcats made the biggest climb this week, rising five spots.
No. 14 Houston (20-4) took the biggest tumble, sliding eight spots after losses against SMU and Memphis.
Wyoming (21-3) entered the poll for the first time since January 2015 at No. 22. It's the Cowboys' highest ranking since the 1987-88 season.
No. 23 Arkansas (19-6) and No. 25 Alabama (16-9) also joined the Top 25 this week, while Saint Mary's, Xavier and Marquette dropped out.
--Field Level Media
