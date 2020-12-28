Gonzaga retained the No. 1 spot in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll for the seventh straight week, capturing all but two of the first-place votes.
The Bulldogs (7-0) received 62 of 64 first-place votes to earn 1,598 points in the poll released Monday. Baylor (6-0) is No. 2 after earning the remaining first-place votes and 1,537 points.
Gonzaga posted three wins on the week, including a 98-75 victory over then No. 16-Virginia on Saturday.
Kansas (8-1) held on to the No. 3 spot following a 79-65 win over West Virginia.
Villanova (8-1) moved up a spot to No. 4, a day after the program went on pause following coach Jay Wright's positive COVID-19 test.
Houston (7-0) also climbed one place to No. 5.
Rounding out the top 10 are Wisconsin (8-1), which rose three places to No. 6, followed by Tennessee (6-0), Texas (7-1), West Virginia (7-2) and Iowa (7-2).
The Hawkeyes saw one of the biggest plunges of the week, dropping from the No. 4 spot after a 102-95 loss to previously unranked Minnesota on Christmas Day. Minnesota (8-1) moved into the Top 25 at No. 21, tied with Oregon (6-1).
Michigan State (6-2), which was No. 4 just two weeks ago, fell to No. 12 last week and to No. 17 on Monday after its second straight defeat, an 85-76 loss to Wisconsin.
With its loss to Gonzaga, Virginia tumbled seven spots to No. 23.
No. 19 Northwestern (6-1) entered the Top 25 with Minnesota, with Xavier and North Carolina dropping out.
--Field Level Media
