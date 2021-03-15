No. 1 Gonzaga completed a wire-to-wire run atop the Associated Press men's college basketball poll.
The Bulldogs (26-0) received all 60 first-place votes in Monday's Top 25 to become the first team since Kentucky in 2014-15 -- and the 14th overall -- to finish No. 1 in every weekly poll.
Head coach Mark Few's squad earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and will attempt to become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1975-76.
Illinois (23-6) climbed to No. 2 after winning the Big Ten tournament, switching spots with No. 3 Baylor (22-2), with Michigan (20-4) and Southeastern Conference champion Alabama (24-6) rounding out the top five.
It is the highest ranking for the Crimson Tide since December 2006.
Houston (24-3) checks in at No. 6, followed by Ohio State (21-9), Iowa (21-8), Texas (19-7) and Arkansas (22-6).
BYU (20-6) is the only newcomer this week, tied at No. 23 with USC (22-7). No schools dropped out.
The Big 12 leads the way with six teams in the rankings. Joining Baylor and Texas are No. 11 Oklahoma State (20-8), No. 12 Kansas (20-8), No. 13 West Virginia (18-9) and No. 21 Texas Tech (17-10).
--Field Level Media
