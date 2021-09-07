NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-West Regional-Gonzaga vs Texas Tech
Buy Now

March 30, 2019; Anaheim, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few guard Josh Perkins (13) and forward Killian Tillie (33) react during the loss to Texas Tech Red Raiders in the championship game of the west regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

 Robert Hanashiro

Gonzaga coach Mark Few was cited for driving under the influence Monday night in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Few issued a statement late Tuesday apologizing.

"I believe as a leader and role model, I am expecting to be the best example," Few said. "The decisions I made yesterday do not exemplify this standard and for that, I sincerely apologize to you all. I recognize that operating a motor vehicle after consuming any amount of alcohol exhibits poor judgment.

"Regardless of the outcome of the pending investigation, I will never allow such a lapse in judgment to occur again. Please know that I am committed to learning from this mistake and will work to earn back your trust in me. I deeply regret disappointing any of the members of the community, the young men and women who comprise my campus community, and the University as a whole. In particular, I am sorry for the hurt that I have caused to those mose important to me -- my family, my players and my program."

According to a Coeur d'Alene police report, the 58-year-old Few had blood-alcohol content levels of .119 and .120.

The Coeur d'Alene Press said the report indicated Few was pulled over shortly before 9 p.m. local time.

The newspaper said Few was stopped "after he was called in as driving erratic and speeding. Mark exhibited several signs of intoxication. Mark refused to complete field sobriety tests but provided breath samples of 0.119 and 0.120."

The legal limit in Idaho is 0.08.

Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford confirmed the university is aware of Few's situation.

"While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow," Standiford said in a statement. "As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few's right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time."

Coeur d'Alene is approximately 35 miles east of Spokane, Wash., where the Gonzaga campus is located.

Few has a 630-125 record in 22 seasons as Gonzaga's coach. The Bulldogs lost to Baylor in last season's national title game and also lost to North Carolina in the 2017 championship contest.

--Field Level Media

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.