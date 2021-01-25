Gonzaga and Baylor remained 1-2 in the Associated Press Top 25 college basketball poll released Monday for the 10th straight week, while Alabama vaulted into the top 10.
Undefeated Gonzaga (61 first-place votes) and Baylor (3) are followed by Villanova (10-1) at No. 3. Michigan (13-1) moved up three spots No. 4, and Texas (11-2) held firm at No. 5, despite not playing last week because of COVID-19 issues among their opponents.
Virginia (10-2) climbed five places to No. 8 and Alabama (13-3) moved up nine spots to No. 9.
Rounding out the top 10 were No. 6 Houston (13-1), No. 7 Iowa (12-3) and No. 10 Texas Tech (11-4).
The Crimson Tide were not the only Southeastern Conference team with a huge swing on the week. Missouri (10-2) rose seven spots to No. 12, while Tennessee (10-3) plummeted from No. 6 to 18 after losses to Missouri and unranked Florida.
Kansas (10-5) dropped six places to No. 15 amid a three-game losing streak, and Creighton (11-4) also fell six spots to No. 17.
West Virginia (10-4) grabbed the No. 11, ranking, with Ohio State at No. 13 and Wisconsin falling out of the top 10 to No. 14. Both Big Ten programs have 12-4 records.
Following them was Florida State (9-2), which entered the poll at No. 16.
Illinois (10-5) came in at No. 19, up three spots, followed by Virginia Tech (11-3).
Minnesota (11-5), Saint Louis (7-1), UCLA (12-3), Oklahoma (9-4) and Louisville (10-3) rounded out the top 25.
The Sooners and Cardinals entered the top 25, while Oregon, Clemson and UConn fell out.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.