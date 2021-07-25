PGA: The Open Championship - Third Round

Jul 17, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jon Rahm lines up a putt on the 14th green during the third round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

 Peter van den Berg

Jon Rahm, the world's top-ranked golfer, will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time in two months.

Rahm, 26, received the positive test shortly before he was supposed to leave for Tokyo, according to the International Golf Federation.

He won't be replaced on the Spain team, which will now feature Adri Arnaus as its lone representative.

Rahm previously tested positive on June 5, after the third round of the Memorial Tournament, where he was holding a six-stroke lead.

He returned two weeks later to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship, which elevated him to the World No. 1 ranking.

Bryson DeChambeau, 27, was taken off the U.S. Olympic team after also testing positive on Saturday. The 2020 U.S. Open champion is ranked No. 6 in the world.

"I am deeply disappointed not to be able to compete in the Olympics for Team USA," DeChambeau said in a statement. "Representing my country means the world to me, and it was a tremendous honor to make this team. I wish Team USA the best of luck next week in Tokyo. I will now focus on getting healthy, and I look forward to returning to competition once I am cleared to do so."

He will be replaced by Patrick Reed.

The Olympic golf competition begins on Wednesday at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

--Field Level Media

